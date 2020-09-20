Donnie Marquez

Or Copy this URL to Share

Donnie Joe Marquez, 74, of Pueblo, passed away on Aug. 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Marquez and Vernie Baca. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Phyllis Marquez; children, Lisa (Chad) Yost, Monica (Carlos) Valdez, and Georgann (Robert) Gomez; grandchildren, Leiana CJ, Sophia, JJ, Anthony, Derek, Jasmin, Damien and Mya; sisters, Darla (Les) Bow-man and Toni Ortiz; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, extended family and friends. Mass of the Resurrection, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, St. Joseph Church.



