Dora Belle (Henderson) Creighton. Born Aug. 17, 1937 in Jackson-ville N.C., departed this life July 29, 2020. Due to COVID-19, our family had a private service on Aug. 16. Mom had so much love for everyone and she wanted all of her family and friends to be safe. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell, and celebrated 60 years of marriage. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Saadia, Steven, Stefan, Sandra and Sha-ron; 10 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchil-dren. After 23 years in the Navy, the family retired and moved to Pueblo in 1973. During her 47 years in Pueblo, she worked as the general manager of the Pueblo Goodwill Store and Lingerie at Sears. She said: "I have had a blessed life. God always made a way! Look to Jesus!" She loved Bethlehem Baptist Church where she was the anniversary chairperson, past president of the TREA, American Legion, The Eastern Star, always an advocate for equal rights, the board of directors for the NAACP, Juneteenth, and the Black Mothers Club over the years. Your support during this time is a great comfort to the whole family. May God bless and keep you all!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store