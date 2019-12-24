|
Dora Roque Dora Roque, 90, passed
- away Dec. 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Roque; her parents, Lee and Lucy Ulibarri; and her sons-in-law, Matthew Mecusker and Scott Kleinheim. Dora is survived by her sister, Dolly Jasper; brother, Richard Ulibarri; children, Teresa Baros, Thomas (Veronica) Roque Jr., Pamela Mecusker, Michael (Cathy) Roque, Valerie (Reyes Carbajal) Roque, Daryl (Carla) Roque, Kenneth (Geri) Roque, and Monica Kleinheim. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dora retired from the Colorado State Hospital in 1983 after 30 years of service. She was a woman of God and had a strong faith. Viewing will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, at Imperial Funeral Home with funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Southwest Church of Christ, interment to follow at Imperial Memorial Gardens. Online condolences, www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 24, 2019