Dorinda I. Montoya

Dorinda I. Montoya Obituary
Dorinda I. Montoya, 81,
passed away Feb. 15, 2020. She was born to Tobias and Corina Romero in Trujillo, N.M., both preceded her in death along with a brother, Margarito Romero. Dorinda is survived by and had the honor of being married for 64 years to Arturo Montoya. Also survived by Frances (Daryl) Vigil, MaryAnn (Darrell) Schultz, Fernando (Susan) Montoya, Arturo Jr. (Donna) Montoya Corinne, Nick, Steven and Reyes Montoya; 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Dorinda was the oldest of 11 brothers and sisters. Rosary, 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Funeral Mass, 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, both at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Las Vegas, N.M. Interment to follow at San Antonio Cemetery in Los Montoyas, N.M.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 21, 2020
