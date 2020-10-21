1/1
Doris Gerry
03/26/1931 - 10/16/2020
Doris L. (Fruscella) Gerry, recently passed away Oct. 16, 2020. She was born March 26, 1931, and was a graduate of Central High School and Chico State College in Chico, Calif. She was employed by the Pueblo Army Depot in the civilian personnel division, retiring in 1976. She was a member of Christ the King Church, National Association of Retired Federal Employees and American Association of Retired Persons. Preceded in death by her parents, Pasquale and Carmella Fruscella; nephew, Michael A. Ciavonne; bro-thers, John (Virginia) Fruscella and Frank (Frances) DeShell; sisters, Angela (Edward) Vadnal and Josephine (Ted) Ciavonne; and good friend, Joe Elliott. Survived by her sister, Connie (Bob) Beck; several nieces and nephews, including Patty (Ross) Mersinger of Naples, Fla., Marilyn Masters of Tucson, Ariz., Jeffrey DeShell of Boul-der, Colo., and Robert Vadnal of Pueblo. Burial services will be private. Instead of flowers, the family requests masses be offered at Christ the King Church.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 21, 2020.
