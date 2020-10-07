1/
Doris Griffin
Doris Helen "Lyn" Griffin, 85, passed away Sept. 29, 2020, in Canon City. She lived in or near Pueblo for much of her life, including right before she went into care. She was Personnel Director at Estes Model Rockets, one of the first five women to attend the U.S. Border Patrol Academy (also the oldest at 42), and Immigration Assistant Attache at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi. Predeceased by parents Murble Clyde Matthews Sr. and Monnie Mae Burleson Matthews; brothers, Murble Clyde Jr. and Mervin Edward; husband, Theo Duane Griffin; and son, Mark Clyde Griffin. Sur-vived by brother, Merle O. Matthews; daughter, Diane; and son, Michael. No memorial at Lyn's request. Family asks that those who wish to honor her memory, donate generously to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 7, 2020.
