|
|
Doris June Haddan.
- Born June 3, 1930, in Newton, Iowa. Left this world on April 23, 2020, in Pueblo, Colo. Preceded in death by her husband Chester; parents, Leonard B. Rexroat and Jennie Snook. She married Chester C. Haddan, II on Oct. 20, 1951, and were happily married for 63 years until his death in 2014. They had eight children, Colleen Steiner (Sean), David Haddan (Cathy), Bonnie Haddan, Kathy Goss (William), Shirley Haddan, Harry Haddan (Robyn), Michael Haddan (Marcia) and Chester Haddan III. A proud grandmother to 34 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grand-children. Doris had a loving and pure spirit, always inviting everyone she met into her heart and home. In her own words, "I've never met a stranger unless they haven't been born yet." She will be remembered for her ever-present smile that radiated warmth and love. Her legacy of inventing new pronunciations of words are carried on through her children. She will be greatly missed by her family and special caregiver, Bobbie Irwin. She was known by many and loved by all who knew her. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at Imperial Memorial Gardens. Memorial service planned for a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 26, 2020