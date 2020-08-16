1/1
Doris Leyba
08/28/1928 - 04/12/2020
Doris Mary Leyba, pas- sed away April 12, 2020. She was born Aug. 28, 1928. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Leyba; her sons, Leonard and George Leyba; her mother, Es-ther Maestas; her sister, Josie Maestas; her grand-daughter, Raquel Mon-dragon; and great-grand-daughter, Amiliana Mon-dragon. Doris was a beloved daughter, sister, grandmother and aunt who was the glue to her family that everyone knew they could go to no matter what. She was silly and always knew how to put a smile on your face. Her family will always remember her singing her usual song of "dongity dingo dingo doe" which all of her grandkids hold close to their hearts in her memory. She leaves behind her sons, Gary, Roger and Jack (Louise) Leyba; and her daughter, Leona (William) Fer-nandez; numerous grand-children, great-grand chil-dren, great-great-grand-children; and several nieces and nephews. Rosary, 6 p.m. Tuesday. Funeral Mass, 11 a.m. Wednesday. Both at Holy Family Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 16, 2020
Tia Doris
Words can't explain how much you mean to me I thank you for everything you did for me and how you taught me about our family and how important we are to one another..It hurts that I can't call you to hear say where you at and when you coming over.. Or when we sneak away to go to yard sales.. Or our trips to the valley or how you took care of me when I was in the hospital and you took me home and told me you rest up and I'll make you food ..I'm going to miss you so much words can't explain I LOVE YOU ❤ ...MUAH TIA
LOVE ALWAYS
Adam SalazarMoya aka the Kid
Cesar Adan Salazar-Moya
Family
