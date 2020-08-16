Tia Doris

Words can't explain how much you mean to me I thank you for everything you did for me and how you taught me about our family and how important we are to one another..It hurts that I can't call you to hear say where you at and when you coming over.. Or when we sneak away to go to yard sales.. Or our trips to the valley or how you took care of me when I was in the hospital and you took me home and told me you rest up and I'll make you food ..I'm going to miss you so much words can't explain I LOVE YOU ❤ ...MUAH TIA

LOVE ALWAYS

Adam SalazarMoya aka the Kid

Cesar Adan Salazar-Moya

Family