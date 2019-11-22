|
|
IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory of
Doris Lindvay
Mom,
It's been one long year.
Not a day goes by that you're not thought of and missed dearly.
Constant beautiful
memories of visits, talks, lunches and spending
holidays together,
especially Christmas,
help fill the void.
Yet, I'll never forget the
vision you shared in you last days, of Dad coming to you in your dreams.
You shared the vision of him with bouncing, round, bright balls surrounding him. He spoke to you and said everything okay, it's time for you to leave.
These memories help make living without you somewhere easier.
Very much loved though never really gone.
Your Family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 22, 2019