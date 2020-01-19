|
Doris M. Helfter,
- 89, passed away Jan. 12, 2020, in Pueblo, Colo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry in 2004; sisters, Marjorie and June; and brother, Bill. She is survived by three sons, Phillip (Celeste), Peter (Loraine) and David; and grandson, Matthew. Doris graduated from nursing school in Sioux City and Mason City, Iowa in 1951 and practiced in Colorado for many years. Services to be performed in Iowa. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
