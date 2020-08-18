1/1
Doris Mary Leyba
Doris Mary Leyba, passed away Aug. 12, 2020. She was born Aug. 28, 1928. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Leyba; her sons, Leonard and George Leyba; her mother, Esther Maestas; her sister, Josie Maestas; her granddaughter, Raquel Mondragon and great-granddaughter, Amiliana Mondragon. She was a beloved daughter, sister, grandmother and aunt who was the glue to her family that everyone knew they could go to no matter what. She was silly and always knew how to put a smile on your face. Her family will always remember her singing her usual song of "Dongity Dingo Dingo Doe," which all of her grandkids hold close to their hearts in her memory. She leaves behind her sons, Gary, Roger and Jack (Louise) Leyba; and her daughter, Leona Fernandez (William); along with numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren, great- great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Rosary, 6 p.m. Tuesday. Funeral Mass, 11 a.m. Wednesday. Both at Holy Family Church, following gathering restrictions with limited capacity. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Online Condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 18, 2020.
