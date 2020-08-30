1/1
Doris Maxine "MAX" Ashcraft
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Maxine "Max" Ashcraft, 91, born to C.E. and Ellen Lucas on July 13, 1929, in Berthoud Colo. Passed on Aug. 21, 2020, in Pueblo, Colo. Prede-ceased by her parents; her husband, Leonard Ashcraft; a sister, Leora White; and brother, Harvey Lucas. Survived by a brother, Vernie (Jean) Lucas of Akron Colo.; children, Mopsi (Jack) Hanley of St. Louis, Larry (Sandy) Ashcraft of Pueblo, Mike (Tenel) Ashcraft of Northglenn, Colo., Candace (Doug) Davis of Ballston Lake, N.Y., Karen Ashcraft of Pueblo and Gary (Leslie) Ashcraft of Tijeras, N.M.; and 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and four grea-great-grandchildren. Max was a homemaker, except for a short stint at Tempo Stores as fabrics manager in the 1960s. She was an accomplished seamstress, and in later years, enjoyed painting china and making and dressing dolls. She did an exceptional job of raising her children. She also enjoyed traveling with Leonard on their many antique buying and selling trips. A private service has been held. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Imperial Funderal Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 82005
(719) 564-0920
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Imperial Funderal Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved