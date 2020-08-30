Doris Maxine "Max" Ashcraft,
91, born to C.E. and Ellen Lucas on July 13, 1929, in Berthoud Colo. Passed on Aug. 21, 2020, in Pueblo, Colo. Prede-ceased by her parents; her husband, Leonard Ashcraft; a sister, Leora White; and brother, Harvey Lucas. Survived by a brother, Vernie (Jean) Lucas of Akron Colo.; children, Mopsi (Jack) Hanley of St. Louis, Larry (Sandy) Ashcraft of Pueblo, Mike (Tenel) Ashcraft of Northglenn, Colo., Candace (Doug) Davis of Ballston Lake, N.Y., Karen Ashcraft of Pueblo and Gary (Leslie) Ashcraft of Tijeras, N.M.; and 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and four grea-great-grandchildren. Max was a homemaker, except for a short stint at Tempo Stores as fabrics manager in the 1960s. She was an accomplished seamstress, and in later years, enjoyed painting china and making and dressing dolls. She did an exceptional job of raising her children. She also enjoyed traveling with Leonard on their many antique buying and selling trips. A private service has been held. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com