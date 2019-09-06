Home

Doris Ramirez

Doris Ramirez

IN MEMORIAM

In Memory of
Doris Ramirez

Today I Saw
A Butterfly
So much has changed since you've veen gone,
Yet somehow life
must carry on.
Reminders of you
everywhere drive me to my knees in prayer.
I believe God sent my
way the butterfly
I saw today;
As it fluttered through the sky I tried my
hardest not to cry.
It made me feel
a little blue,
because it made me think of you;
but as it danced along the breeze,
it put my mind and heart at ease.
So innocent and
so carefree,
I felt that God was showing me
you're safe at home with Him above, carried in His arms of love.
Today I saw a butterfly and now I know
the reason why;
though I still grieve and I still mourn, my precious one has
been reborn.
All our love,
Josephine and Mike
and Family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 6, 2019
