IN MEMORIAM
and Family
- In Memory of
- Doris Ramirez
- Today I Saw
- A Butterfly
- So much has changed since you've veen gone,
- Yet somehow life
- must carry on.
- Reminders of you
- everywhere drive me to my knees in prayer.
- I believe God sent my
- way the butterfly
- I saw today;
- As it fluttered through the sky I tried my
- hardest not to cry.
- It made me feel
- a little blue,
- because it made me think of you;
- but as it danced along the breeze,
- it put my mind and heart at ease.
- So innocent and
- so carefree,
- I felt that God was showing me
- you're safe at home with Him above, carried in His arms of love.
- Today I saw a butterfly and now I know
- the reason why;
- though I still grieve and I still mourn, my precious one has
- been reborn.
- All our love,
- Josephine and Mike
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 6, 2019