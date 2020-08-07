Doris V. Sefcovic



Doris V. Sefcovic, 94, passed peacefully at her home July 16, 2020, with her family present. She was born to parents Frank and Margaret Olson in Milwaukee, Wis., on Nov. 5, 1925. Preceded in death by her husband, Johnny; daughter, Margaret; son, David; grand- daughter, Jennifer; and son-in-law, Daniel Sokolinski. Survived by nine children, 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grand- children, and numerous nieces and nephews. Doris loved making blankets for her grandchildren and puzzles and colorings for us to enjoy. She looked forward to her weekly lunches with her granddaughter, Megan; Sunday dinners and the holidays with her family were times she cherished the most. She prayed the Rosary, and watched EWTN daily and Hallmark Christmas Channels year round. Our family would like to thank Suncrest Hospice especially Richelle, Brandi, Kelli, Jeremy, and Ali for their compassionate care of mother. Private family services were held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Christ The King Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Vigil officiating. Interment followed at Imperial Memorial Gardens.