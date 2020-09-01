Doris Vivian (Bertsch) Hughes,
85, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 28, 2020. Doris was born in Isabel, S.D., on March 25, 1935, and moved to Colorado in 1957. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Theodore Bertsch and Calvin Bertsch; and sister, Lorraine Collmann. Survived by her husband of 63 years, Gene; children, Michael (Marlene) Hughes and Sheryl (Chris) Trask; grandchildren, Brian (Daisy) Hughes, Megan (Scott) Brown, Christina (Jack) Eddy and Stephen (Shaunna) Trask; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Marvin (Donna) Bertsch and Monie Motis. Doris was a member of Heritage Baptist Church. She served as piano player, choir member and Sunday school teacher at various churches throughout her life. She retired from the Division of Rehab after working for the State of Colorado for 35 years. Doris will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Heritage Baptist Church, 2122 Overton Road in Pueblo. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com