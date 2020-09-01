1/1
Doris Vivian (Bertsch) Hughes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Vivian (Bertsch) Hughes, 85, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 28, 2020. Doris was born in Isabel, S.D., on March 25, 1935, and moved to Colorado in 1957. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Theodore Bertsch and Calvin Bertsch; and sister, Lorraine Collmann. Survived by her husband of 63 years, Gene; children, Michael (Marlene) Hughes and Sheryl (Chris) Trask; grandchildren, Brian (Daisy) Hughes, Megan (Scott) Brown, Christina (Jack) Eddy and Stephen (Shaunna) Trask; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Marvin (Donna) Bertsch and Monie Motis. Doris was a member of Heritage Baptist Church. She served as piano player, choir member and Sunday school teacher at various churches throughout her life. She retired from the Division of Rehab after working for the State of Colorado for 35 years. Doris will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Heritage Baptist Church, 2122 Overton Road in Pueblo. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved