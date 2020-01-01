Home

Dorothy Carson

Dorothy Carson Obituary
Dorothy Lillian Carson,
90, entered the gates of heaven on Dec. 29, 2019. Dorothy retired from the Colorado State Hospital after 30 years of service. Preceded in death by husband, James (Bud) Carson; and son, John D. Carson. Survived by children, Rowena Carson, Steve Carson, Carol Mullins and Kathy Vaughn; grandchildren, JD, Andrew and Christy Carson, James (Meghan) Vaughn, Sarah (Levi) Mullins, Trevor (Rani) Mullins and Rory (Paula) Mullins; great- grandchildren, Piper, Mia-kota and Anton Morales, Winter Beurman, Paige, Ireland and Hunter Vaughn, Neil, Darci Mullins and Kyle; and many other friends and relatives. Memorial service, noon Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.tgmccarthy.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 1, 2020
