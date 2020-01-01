|
Dorothy Lillian Carson,
- 90, entered the gates of heaven on Dec. 29, 2019. Dorothy retired from the Colorado State Hospital after 30 years of service. Preceded in death by husband, James (Bud) Carson; and son, John D. Carson. Survived by children, Rowena Carson, Steve Carson, Carol Mullins and Kathy Vaughn; grandchildren, JD, Andrew and Christy Carson, James (Meghan) Vaughn, Sarah (Levi) Mullins, Trevor (Rani) Mullins and Rory (Paula) Mullins; great- grandchildren, Piper, Mia-kota and Anton Morales, Winter Beurman, Paige, Ireland and Hunter Vaughn, Neil, Darci Mullins and Kyle; and many other friends and relatives. Memorial service, noon Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.tgmccarthy.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 1, 2020