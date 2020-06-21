Dorothy DeHaven
05/10/1924 - 06/16/2020
Dorothy DeHaven, 96, passed away June 16, 2020. Survived by her grandchildren, Heather Pehl and Jason (Kelly) DeHaven; and great-grandchildren, Emilee Pehl and Hunter De-Haven. Dorothy was born to Joseph and Jennifer Kosanovich on May 10, 1924, in Pueblo, and she worked as a secretary at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital. She enjoyed vacationing with her grandchildren, spen-ding time with her family, attending church functions, getting her hair done and was a member of Crown of Life Lutheran Church, Pueblo. There will be no viewing. Funeral service, 1 p.m. Wednesday, in the Montgomery & Steward Funeral Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Live-streaming and online condolences at www.MontgomerySteward.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
