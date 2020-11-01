1/1
Dorothy Hammond
10/08/10930 - 10/29/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy Mae Hammond


Dorothy Mae Hammond, 90, passed away Oct. 29, 2020. Survived by children, Leslie (Bill) Barnes, Steve (Renay) Hammond and Theresa (Bill) Dickey; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Bill Hammond; and grandson, Taner Hammond. Dorothy was born on Oct. 8, 1930, in Claremont, S.D., and was the second of nine children. Anxious to leave South Dakota, Dorothy moved to Denver in 1954 with her sister. She began her working career at GE and that's where she learned to play and love bridge. She met the love of her life, Bill Hammond, in Denver and they were married in 1957. Upon Bill's graduation from Denver University, they moved to Pueblo. Dor-othy and Bill loved Pueblo and had many wonderful friends, especially Ed and Bonnie Sajbel, and enjoyed numerous activities. They especially loved their years at the Minnequa Club and their monthly "Poker Potluck" group. Bill and Dorothy had three children, Leslie, Steve and Theresa. Dor-othy was a homemaker and volunteer extra- ordinaire until she returned to the work force in the early 1970s. She held numerous positions at School District 60 until her retirement in 1990. Upon retirement, Dorothy and Bill loved to travel and saw much of the world. Dorothy was able to continue her travels after Bill's death in 2000, with a wonderful group of ladies. She even rode a camel in Egypt on her 80th birthday! Dorothy loved tra-vel, bridge, golf and her volunteer work at the Historical Society. She especially enjoyed a good martini with her happy hour group. Dorothy received great joy in being involved with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed but lived a long and happy life. Dorothy was a member of the Pueblo Historical Society and Eagles. A private family graveside service will be held at her request. Memorials may be made to the Pue-blo Historical Society or Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved