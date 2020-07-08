Dorothy Jenkins

Dorothy R. Jenkins,
90, of Pueblo, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Colorado Springs, on July 3, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Good; husband, Frank Jenkins; and son- in-law, Linden Moore. She leaves behind her daughters, Deborah Jenkins of Colo-rado Springs, Cassie (Ron Collins) Waletzko of Avondale; grandchildren, Ryan (Kimbra) Waletzko and Rachel Jenkins-Moore; great-grandchildren, Marlo and Reese Waletzko; sister, Evelyn Gibbs of St. Louis, Mo.; plus numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. The family would like to thank all the caregivers she had in this long journey, Super Nurse, Amanda M. and Chrystal from Sangre de Cristo Hospice in Pueblo; our other Super Nurse, Bob P. with New Century Hospice in Colorado Springs; and Blanca M. and the others with BEO Personal Care for all their care and kindness with our mother. Due to COVID-19, there will be no Celebration of Life at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sangre de Cristo Hospice, Pueblo or New Century Hospice in Colorado Springs. Online condolences may be made at roselawnpueblo.org
.