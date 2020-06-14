Dorothy Martin
04/12/1923 - 06/06/2020
Dorothy Lee (White) Martin, 97 of Boone, born April 12, 1923, south of Boone on her grandmother's homestead, passed away June 6, 2020. She participated in 4-H during her school years, winning several ribbons, for sewing and drawing. Dorothy graduated as salutatorian of her class in 1941 from Boone High School. On Sept. 15, 1941, she married Robert "Bob" Martin. They were married 73 years before Bob passed in 2015. She enjoyed baking bread and cinnamon rolls, making fudge and divinity, and doing embroidery. She was a member of Pitkin Ave. Baptist Church in Fowler, Colo., and enjoyed singing at church and around the house. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; son, Robert "Bob" Martin; daughter, Jean-ette "Jean" Martin; great-grandson, Brett Martin; four brothers, and three sisters. Survived by her daughter, Dorothy (George) Hays, of Canon City; sons, Harry (Cindy) Martin, Sherman (Bernadine) Martin, all of Boone, Doug (Sue) Martin, of Pueblo; daugh-ter, Charlotte (Jerry) Buchanan of Boone; 17 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; and seven great great-grandchildren. Family graveside service was held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Fowler Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at roselawnpueblo.org.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 14, 2020.
