Dorothy Pauline Girard,
- 99, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020. She was born Jan. 11, 1921, in Miltonvale, Kan., to parents Louis and Sarah Jane Stichler. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alphonse; sister and brother-in-law, Ila and Robert Thierolf; son-in-law, William Doron; and other family members. She is survived by her daughters, Lynne (Larry) Ohrdorf and Anne Doron; grandchildren, Neil (Rita) Ohrdorf, Nick (Alexis) Ohrdorf, Chris Doron, Shawna Sands, Amy (Jarvie) Arnold; and great-grand- children, Rylee, Larissa, Kira, Ava, Mason, Jennifer, Jay, Colton, Caden, Cooper, Paige, Drew and Alex. Pauline grew up through the depression. In 1942 she got on a train with friends and went to California to help with the war effort. After the war, she married Alphonse Girard on Jan. 3, 1946, in Wich- ita, Kan. They came to Colorado Springs on their honeymoon and stayed. After the girls were born, Pauline was fortunate to be a stay at home mom. She enjoyed being involved with her daughters' school activities and her home was open to all their friends. She was an active member at Divine Redeemer Church until she moved to Pueblo in 2007 to live with her daughter. In later years, she enjoyed having her family close. She had an affinity for wintergreen Lifesavers and sweets. She was an avid reader and liked her favorite TV shows. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Pueblo West on a later date. Burial to follow in Aurora, Kan.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 3, 2020