Dorothy "Dolly" Ulibarri
finished her journey Aug. 10. Preceded by parents, Lee and Lucy Ulibarri; siblings, Silver, Emma, Rachel, Pete, Leo, Dora and Mary; and special friend, Joan Vukelich. Dolly is survived by her brother, Richard; her children, Ron Jasper and Julie Jasper-Bleving; grandchildren, Nicole Jasper and Brandi Blevins; and great-grandchildren Aleiah, Emilio, Esme, Jasper and David Jr. Her public viewing will be from 3:30 to 7 p.m., Aug. 13, at Imperial Funeral Home. Full obituary at www.imperialfunerals.com