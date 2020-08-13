1/1
Dorothy "Dolly" Ulibarri
Dorothy "Dolly" Ulibarri finished her journey Aug. 10. Preceded by parents, Lee and Lucy Ulibarri; siblings, Silver, Emma, Rachel, Pete, Leo, Dora and Mary; and special friend, Joan Vukelich. Dolly is survived by her brother, Richard; her children, Ron Jasper and Julie Jasper-Bleving; grandchildren, Nicole Jasper and Brandi Blevins; and great-grandchildren Aleiah, Emilio, Esme, Jasper and David Jr. Her public viewing will be from 3:30 to 7 p.m., Aug. 13, at Imperial Funeral Home. Full obituary at www.imperialfunerals.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
