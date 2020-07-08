Dorothy Winters

1/1
Dorothy R. Winters, 92, of Pueblo, passed peacefully July 1, 2020, surrounded by family. Preceded in death by parents, Ross and Ruth Josephine Grant; two sisters; husband, Donald E. Winters; daughter, Cheryl Makovsky; and son, Donald Winters. She leaves behind two daughters, Brenda (Jo-seph) Zeman and Aimee (Michael) Tihonovich; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy was born and raised in the mountains of Colorado where she met and married the love of her life, Don Winters. She went on to build a family and life with Don in Pueblo where she was a teacher at Hellbeck Elementary for 25 years. Dorothy not only enriched the community through her teaching, but also through involvement in multiple organizations. namely, the PEO Sisterhood, Cen-tral Christian Church and community gardens. Her work ethic and drive to finish everything she started was an integral part of her and one of the many secrets to her longevity. Dorothy was loving, strong, and bold with a personality that sparkled. Her creativity came to life through gardening, quilting and painting. As a center stone matriarch, she was tremendously proud of her family and happiest in their presence. Her love and passion live on through her family and gardens, both of which she cultivated, nurtured and cherished. All who knew her will treasure her memory forever. She led a beautiful full life, Hip, Hip, Hooray! Graveside service, 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Imperial Gardens. Due to COVID-19, attendance is limited to family, however, condolences and memories would be much appreciated and can be mailed to Dorothy's home.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 8, 2020.
