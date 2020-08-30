1/1
Dorthy Bridges
Dorthy Louise Bridges, 78, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 25, 2020. Dorthy was a ceramic instructor who owned her own shop. She enjoyed crocheting and reading western novels. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those she leaves behind. Viewing, noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in 10 person rotations. Please call Romero's at 719-583-1313 to schedule a time. Graveside service, 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, Fort Logan National Cemetery. Full obituary available at www.romerofamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fort Logan National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 583-1313
