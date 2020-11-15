Douglas Melton Conner,
78, a lifetime Pueblo-an, passed away Nov. 10, 2020. He was born Aug. 2, 1942, to Benjamin and Bertha Conner, both preceded him in death along with several other relatives and friends. Doug served in the United States Army, he retired as an Engineer for the BSNF Railroad with 41 years of service. He was a member of the Amer-ican Legion Post #2, VFW and Masonic Lodge. Douglas is survived by his brother, Tony A. Woods; fiance, Judith Leonidas; step-daughter, Rie; step-grandchildren; cousins, Pat and Butch; the Conner and Smith families; several aunts, cousins, and friends. At Doug's request, cremation has taken place. Inurnment, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, Mt. View Cemetery. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com