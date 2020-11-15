1/1
Douglas Melton Conner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Melton Conner, 78, a lifetime Pueblo-an, passed away Nov. 10, 2020. He was born Aug. 2, 1942, to Benjamin and Bertha Conner, both preceded him in death along with several other relatives and friends. Doug served in the United States Army, he retired as an Engineer for the BSNF Railroad with 41 years of service. He was a member of the Amer-ican Legion Post #2, VFW and Masonic Lodge. Douglas is survived by his brother, Tony A. Woods; fiance, Judith Leonidas; step-daughter, Rie; step-grandchildren; cousins, Pat and Butch; the Conner and Smith families; several aunts, cousins, and friends. At Doug's request, cremation has taken place. Inurnment, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, Mt. View Cemetery. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Angelus Chapel Mortuaries
1102 East Evans Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 544-4368
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Angelus Chapel Mortuaries

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved