Douglas Sloan, 81, of
- Pueblo West, passed away Dec. 19, 2019. He was preceded by his parents; wife, Annie Sloan; sisters-in-law, Cora Huerta, Maryjane Trujillo, Nina Teeter; brothers-in-law, Ralph Teeter, Donny Teeter, Junior Teeter, Richard Teeter, Salvador Aguilar and Eddie Huerta; nephews, Robert Belarde; and nieces, Kim Huerta and Patricia Trujillo. Survived by brother-in-law, Louie (Toni) Teeter; sister-in-law, Joan Reguera; nieces and nephews, Chris (Nadine) Belarde, Cathy Martinez, Jim (Maddie) Belarde, Anthony (Donna) Belarde, Edith Vigil, Frank Trujillo, Geri (Cary) Constantino, Nadine (Michael) Diaz, Alfreda Trujillo, Rodney (Sabrina) Trujillo, Jay Huerta, Pearl (Marty) Mayo, Danielle (Reef) Naka-shima, Robert Teeter, Kelly (Larry) Adzuara, Michael Teeter, Mark (Sandy) Teeter, Joann Gunther, Richard (Kelly) Teeter, Michael Joseph Teeter, Scott Teeter, Jonny Aguilar; godsons, Michael Teeter, Scott Teeter and Cruz Salazar; also survived by numerous other relatives and friends. Doug enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, but most of all he loved spending time with family and his fur babies, Tina, Chewy and Paula. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Imperial Memorial Gardens. The Memorial and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Pueblo Animal Services in care of the funeral home. Online condolences, www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 29, 2019