86, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on April 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Laurel Jan Kirchoff. They were united in holy matrimony on March 4, 1956, and spent 61 blessed years together. He was also preceded by his parents, Edwin and Della Greenfield; brother, Keith Greenfield; and sisters, Pamela Nelson and Ardys Johnson. He is survived by his daughters, Sharon Greenfield, Victoria Gadoua and Laura Greenfield; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Morris (Sue) and Roxy (Deb) Greenfield; sisters, Lois Weldon and Maureen "Kay" (Dr. James) Knott. Duane was born on Oct. 31, 1933, in Kamrar, Iowa and graduated from Lincoln High School in Webster City, Iowa, Class of 1952. He was a veteran of the Korean War and graduated from University of Iowa in 1960, with a bachelors degree in engineering. After graduation he joined the Army Corp. of Engineers which ultimately took him to NORAD facility in Colorado Springs. Later, Duane and Laurel moved their family to Arvada, Colo., where he worked as an engineer for Jefferson County. He then became the Traffic Engineer for the City of Aurora from 1965 to 1982. He and Laurel then moved in 1983 to Las Cruces, N.M., where he became a Public Works Director. They moved once more in 1989 when he became the Deputy City Manager in Barstowe, Calif., and retired there in 1996 at the age of 63. Duane then worked as a substitute teacher in Barstowe until a final move to Pueblo West, Colo., where he substitute taught for both Pueblo and Pueblo West School Districts from 1997-2013, when he retired on his 80th birthday. Duane was a faithful church member wherever he lived and attended Northside Christian Church in Pueblo where he served as an elder and treasurer. He was an active member of the Pueblo West Rotary Club until his passing. Duane loved his family more than anything and found his fondest joy in being with them. He will be forever loved and always missed by all those he leaves behind. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Full obituary can be found at www.romerofamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 10, 2020