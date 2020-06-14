E. Arlene Davison, was born Jan. 27, 1945, in Louisville, Ky., to Charles H. and Edith Votaw Frederick. She passed away June 9, 2020, from a heart condition. She moved to Pueblo in 1957, graduated from Central High School in 1963, and then earned a bachelor's degree in elementary and art education from what is now CSU-Pueblo. She married Ivan Davison in June of 1964. They had two daughters before separating in 1988. She moved to Georgia in 1992, enjoyed many years there, then moved back to Colorado in 2013. Growing up, Arlene loved traveling with her parents and spending time on her grandparent's ranch in Oklahoma. She went on to visit many places in the U.S. during her lifetime. She loved animals and had several beloved pets through the years. She enjoyed reading, art, music, and spending time doing crafts, especially painting. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Rick Frederick. She is survived by her daughters, Laura (Chris) Whitaker of Dawsonville, Ga., and Karen (Frank) Olson of Pueblo West; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Judy Frederick; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews; and special friends, Marilyn Walter and Kathy Allen. Per Arlene's request, there will be no viewing. Cremation has taken place. She will be laid to rest next to her parents in a private graveside service at Roselawn Cemetery with her family in attendance and Janet Carlock officiating. Special thank you to the wonderful doctors and nurses at Parkview Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in Arlene's name to S.R.D.A. of Pueblo.



