87, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 6, 2020. He was born Dec. 15, 1933, to Frederico Car-bajal and Rebecca (Baca) Carbajal. Both preceded him in death along with his loving wife, Carmen (Baldivia) Carbajal; son, Paul F. Carbajal; sister, Lila; and brothers, Fred and George Carbajal. He is survived by his children, Earl Carbajal Jr., Debra (Adam) Parra, Barbara (Stephen) Sandoval, Frank Carbajal (Carla Plascencia), Rhonda (Mike) Vigil, Lupe (Wayne) Espinoza, Anthony (Irene) Carbajal, Susan Torrez-Fernan; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Carbie was an Army and Navy veteran. After his services in the armed forces, he worked 30 years at Alpha Beta Packing House, Rio Grande Railroad, King Soopers and retired as a meat cutter at Safeway. He enjoyed going for rides, playing cards and hanging out in his garage. Carbie was a loving husband and father. He will be sadly missed by family and his friends. Rosary, 7 p.m Monday. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m Tuesday, both at St. Leander Church. Interment, Rose-lawn Cemetery. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 12, 2020