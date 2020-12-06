1/2
Earl Eugene "Gene" Meek
Earl Eugene "Gene" Meek, 89, passed away Nov. 27, 2020. He was born in Flagg, Texas on Nov. 10, 1931, to Sterling Meek and Ruby McDaniel. He was a world traveler in his military career (Naval Air Corps, April 25, 1951 to April 15, 1955) and his personal life. His final destination was the pearly gates of heaven where he was reunited with his beloved wife Olivia Carolina, and cherished son David, both of which left us far too soon. He is survived by son, Larry (Lavonne) Meek; daughters, Debbie and Loren Zimmerman, Millie (Buddy) Robbins, Teri (Jerry) Rose, Cecilia (Geno) Wright and Olivia Jessica Medrano; nine grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and far too many other family mem- bers to name. He attended high school in Plainview, Texas, class of 49; University of Idaho, class of 50; and Lipperts Business College, class of 56. He applied his trade in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Colorado Springs Dis-trict court 65-71, Kirkpatrick and Meek Reporting 68-84, and Earl Meek and Associates 84-93, retiring in early 94. He retired to Colo-rado City where he worshiped regularly at Valley Community Church. After the death of his wife, he then moved to Brookdale Vista Grande, Colorado. Springs in 2016. There he became their goodwill ambassador, bingo caller, librarian and part-time gardener. He loved the outdoors, mountains, fishing, hunting, and some years the Denver Broncos. His absence will leave a huge void both with the family and at Brookdale, and he will be greatly missed. Due to the current condition of the world, the celebration of his life will be sometime in the spring, to be determined later. Online condolences, montgomery steward.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 6, 2020.
