Earl Prado
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl Kenneth Prado, 74, passed away June 15, 2020. He is survived by loving wife, Kriss Prado; daughter, Retired U.S. Army Major Rochelle (Ralph) Kyniston; step-sons, Jason Reed and Ross (Kim) Reed; and sisters, Merle and Pearl. He was preceded in death by his son; and parents. Earl was very proud of his 55 years at Evraz Steel Mills and his time in the Navy. Earl had been an avid bowler, dart enthusiast, and of course, his Harley motorcycles. Earl and Kriss enjoyed many years of riding throughout Colorado and neighboring states. For online condolences and obituary, please visit www. imperialfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved