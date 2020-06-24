Earl Prado

Earl Kenneth Prado, 74, passed away June 15, 2020. He is survived by loving wife, Kriss Prado; daughter, Retired U.S. Army Major Rochelle (Ralph) Kyniston; step-sons, Jason Reed and Ross (Kim) Reed; and sisters, Merle and Pearl. He was preceded in death by his son; and parents. Earl was very proud of his 55 years at Evraz Steel Mills and his time in the Navy. Earl had been an avid bowler, dart enthusiast, and of course, his Harley motorcycles. Earl and Kriss enjoyed many years of riding throughout Colorado and neighboring states. For online condolences and obituary, please visit www. imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 24, 2020.