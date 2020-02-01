Home

Ebert Loren Hawkins

Ebert Loren Hawkins Obituary
Ebert Loren Hawkins
passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, quietly in his home. Born May 22, 1933, Loren was a lifetime resident of Pueblo. His wife of 58 years, Colleen, preceded him in death in 2015. Daughter, Julie Einerson (Paul); and sons, James Hawkins and Jeffrey (Allison) Hawkins; as well as seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren survive him. Loren spent his life as a successful vegetable farmer providing quality produce to many local businesses and individuals. Loren was a founding member of Arkansas Groundwater Association (AGUA) and was very involved for many years in agricultural water usage. Service to be held at noon Friday, T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home Chapel with graveside service to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Please in lieu of flowers, make donations to the Denver Childrens Hospital.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 1, 2020
