Eddie Michael Archuleta
Eddie Michael Archuleta, 41, died peacefully at his home with his family at his side on Nov. 26, 2020. He was born Aug. 30, 1979, in Pueblo. He is survived by his loving parents, Charles and Linda Archuleta; and his one and only soul-mate, Rita Chavez; along with sister, Melissa; brother, Philip; nephew, Mauricio; nieces, Marlena and Cookie; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends (many from childhood) and neighbors. Eddie enjoyed a career with Sears Auto for 24 years, where many of you may have visited him. His work ethic during those years, from a 16-year old into adulthood, was inspiring. Eddie was a car enthusiast and thoroughly enjoyed the annual car show with his friends and family. He was a "big guy" with the biggest heart for our 4-legged friends. One of his dearest loves was little Gizmo, his Yorkie, whom he'd often carry around when he was out. If someone told him it was strange to see a big guy with a little dog, he'd say, "What the _ _ _ _ is that supposed to mean!" Eddie was the first born to Linda and Chuck, and his devotion to them and his family was truly admirable. His hilarious sense of humor and capacity to love with a heart of gold will remain with each of us who knew and loved him. A remembrance service will be held on Aug. 30, 2021, location TBA. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 6, 2020.
