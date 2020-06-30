Edison Kagey
Edison "Ed" Orville Kagey, 9 1 , passed a w a y T u e s- d a y , June 16, 2 0 2 0 , peacefully at his residence in Beulah. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 70 years, Jeanne; children, Kevin (Mary Ann) Kagey, Tory (Judy) Kagey, and Mark (Margaret) Lisle; grandchildren, Mark (Mary) Yarn, Kristopher (Stacey) Ka-gey, Matthew (Rebecca) Lisle, Martha (Nehad Abdulhameed) Lisle, Kyle Kagey, Amy Kagey, and Melissa (Garrett) Dexter; 17 great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by daughter, Teresa Kagey; son, Michael Kagey; and nephew, Roger Yarn. Born and raised in Beulah, Mich., Ed joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1946 and served on a peacekeeping force in China. He finished his service in 1949 and returned home to Michigan where he met the love of his life and married at age 21. After starting a family and career in the Ford car dealership business, the family spent time in Florida and Georgia before finally landing in Beulah, Colo., in 1971. He retired in 1994 as the parts manager for Freedom Ford in Pueblo. Ed and Jeanne enjoyed retirement to the fullest tra-veling the country in their RV. Ed will be remembered for his love of all things outdoors (hunting, fishing and camping), unmatched work ethic, always being true to his word, warm smile, gentle spirit, impressive knife collection and unconditional love for his family. His kindness and generosity affected all who knew him. A Celebration of Life was held for close family at the Beulah Cemetery on Friday, June 19. Online condolences may be left at allveterans.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 30, 2020.
