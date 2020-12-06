Edith L. (Thurston) Robinson
, 85, passed away Nov. 22, 2020. Survived by her children, Ray (Shirley) Robinson, Jay (Cindy) Robinson, Robbie Robinson, Lynette (Marty) Bates and H. J. Robinson; grandchildren, Chris (Connie) Robinson, Candice Robinson, Hannah (Nathan) Brott, Scott (Jessica) Robinson, Kaddo Bates and Holly (Brandon) Hagan; great-grandchildren, Cole and Chase Robinson, Sadie King, Quaid, Mayleigh and Colynns Brott, Anya Robinson, Lynkyn, Wood-son and Sullivan Hagan. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bobby) Robinson; and daughter, Lynda Kay Robinson. Edith was born in Columbia, Mo., on Aug. 29, 1935, to John and Vivian Thurston. When she was six months old, the family traveled by train to Pueblo County and Cuerno Verde was home to Edith until she married her childhood sweet-heart. Second only to her precious Lord and Savior, Edith loved being a mother and grandmother. Alongside Bobby, they raised Char-olais cattle for nearly 40 years. Edith was passionate about politics and about serving our military veterans. For more than 20 years, she and her best friend, Dorris Landerway, would spend each Memorial and Veteran's Day weekends outside Loaf 'N Jug in Colorado City requesting Buddy Poppy donations for disabled servicemen and women. Those two loved their veterans! A special thanks to the Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center in Walsenburg. You cared for our mother and grandmother as if she were your own, and we will always be thankful for your loving care to her. We also thank Sangre de Cristo Hospice, V.F.W. Post 7305 and Ladies Auxiliary and Trinidad State Junior College. Your love and support to our family is precious. Lastly, to Mike and Jeanne Graber, God bless you richly for the miles you have walked with us in difficult times. Interment at Brookside Cemetery will be a private family gathering. We will have a Celebration of Life for Edith in mid-spring, her favorite time of year, the alfalfa is growing, the flowers are bloom-ing and the baby calves are being born. Date and time will be shared in the Greenhorn Valley News prior to the gathering. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to V.F.W. Post 7305, Ladies Auxiliary, attn: Toni Liebnow, P.O. Box 19215, Colorado City, CO 81019-0215 or Adult Education (GED) attn: Tammie Mack, Trinidad State Junior College, 600 Prospect St., Trinidad, CO 81082. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
