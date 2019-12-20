Home

Edna Book

Edna Book Obituary
Edna J. Book, 90, passed
away on Dec. 17, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Claude W. Book; son, Arnold Eugene Book; and parents, Henry and Ida Kuhlman. Survived by children, Rose Simpson, Dean Book, Ron (Cheri) Book and Bill (Sylvia) Book; six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and two great-great- grandchildren. Viewing, noon, Dec. 23, 2019, followed by service at 2 p.m. at King of Kings Lutheran Church. Full obituary at tgmccarthy.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 20, 2019
