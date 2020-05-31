Edumenio Lucero
12/25/36 - 05/05/2020
Edumenio Natividad
Lucero

Edumenio Natividad Lucero went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 5, 2020. Born on Christ-mas Day 1936 in Jaroso, Colo., and raised in Amalia, N.M. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grand-father, great-great-grand-father, brother, uncle, cousin, friend and brother in Christ. He was an honorably discharged U-nited States Marine during the Korean Conflict. He was known as a minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ until his last breath. He retired from the Pueblo Army Depot where he was called "The Preacher." He attended Praise As"sembly of God and supported many ministries. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Lucero; his father, Edumenio Cornelio Luc-ero; mother, Ema Arch-uleta; special tia con madre, Olivia Arch-uleta; brothers, Pedro Lucero and Jesse Rael; daughters, baby Angel Lucero and Betty Chavez, and son, Robert Lucero. He is survived by nine of 12 children, Angelina (Eric) Avalos and family, Luciano (Elizabeth) Lucero and family, Dar-ryl Lucero and family, Jerald (Melissa) Lucero and family, Darlene Trujillo and family, Pat-ricia (Lewis) Medina and family, Rose (Sam) Quin-tana and family, Larry Lucero and family and Isabel (Walter) Garcia and family. He lived a humble and content life, loved reading his Bibles and leading people to Christ, playing his guitar, spending time with his family and watching TBN and 3ABN. He will be sadly missed and his memory will be greatly cherished and treasured. He was a patriarch and priest to his family and he loved beyond measure. Services to be streamlined on TG McCarthy website 2 p.m. on June 10, 2020.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 31, 2020.
