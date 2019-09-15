|
- 78, passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2019, in Fort Collins Colo., surrounded by family. His memorial service will be held on at 1 p.m., Sept. 21, at the Bohlender Funeral Chapel. Mr. Devine was born on June 1, 1941 in Miss. He had a successful career as the material manager for Lockheed Martin, formerly Unisys. He married Mary Devine on Sept. 5, 1964. Together they raised three children. Mr. Devine moved to Eagan, Minn. where he and Mary built their home from a kit. In 1985 he moved to Pueblo, Colo. where he worked until his retirement in 1996. Mr. Devine spent his retirement helping start the Pueblo chapter and volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, overseeing the construction of many homes in southern Colorado. His selflessness helped many families in need begin new chapters in their life by helping them get on their feet for a more prosperous and safe life. During his time with Habitat for Humanity he involved incarcerated men to help work on the homes and learn construction skills that they could use later in life when their time had been served. This helped countless men learn how to better their lives. He went on to mentor those in need through the sheriff's department in Pueblo. Mr. Devine truly had a giving heart and loving need to help less fortunate individuals. His family and friends paid tribute to him, "Ed was a good man, one who gave with an open heart and he will be greatly missed." He is survived by Mary Devine; his three children, Jennifer, Daniel, and Sarah, and their spouses; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Habitat for Humanity in care of Bohlender Funeral Chapel, 121 W. Olive, Fort Collins, Colo., 80524. Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlender funeralchapel.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 15, 2019