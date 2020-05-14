Home

Edward Di Santi


02/27/1935 - 05/11/2020
Edward Di Santi Obituary
Edward "Ed" Eugene
Di Santi, 85, passed away unexpectedly on May 11, 2020. Survived by son, Rusty (Arleen) Di Santi of Centennial, Colo.; sister, Louise (Dave) Shank of Albuquerque, N.M.; daugh-ter-in-law, Trish Di Santi of Pueblo; grandchildren, Britani, Colton and Tyler Di Santi and Kelsie Ricks (Josh Cardona); great-grandchildren, Drake and Cooper; special cousin, Roseann Di Santi; special friends, Joan Javornick, Diane Martinez, Frank Scalese and Erik Holbrook; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by wife, Barbara Di Santi; parents; son, Randy Di Santi; brother, John Di Santi; sister, Rosemary Miller; and in-laws, Edith and Louie Stewart. Ed was born to Rocco and Vera Di Santi on Feb. 27, 1935, in Pueblo. He was a truck driver and a buyer for Associated Grocers and An-drews Foodservice. Ed loved spending time at Di Santi Farms "supervising," having morning coffee at McDonald's with friends and he had a passion for farming and Pueblo Chile. He was a member of St. Joseph Church and FOE No. 145. Viewing, 2 to 4 p.m. Friday in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Private interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Future Mass, TBA. Online condolences, www.montgomerysteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 14, 2020
