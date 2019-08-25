Home

11/18/1951 - 08/22/2019
Edward Martin Muro Sr.
Retired Staff Sergeant.
Passed away on Aug. 22, 2019. He was born Nov.18, 1951, to
proud
parents, Casimiro and Elpedia (Oliveros) Muro. Both preceded him in death. Edward served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, where he toured the world. He also retired in March of 2019 with 20 years of service from the Colorado Department of Corrections, as a correctional officer. Edward loved to watch sports and was a huge fan of the Lakers. Edward is survived by his loving wife, Sarah L. (Valencia) Muro; his amazing sons, Edward M. (Diana) Muro Jr. and Paul L. (Mary) Muro, both of Denver; his sister, Helen (Ed) Summers of Knoxville, Tenn..; his three precious grandchildren, Phenix, Louden and Diego; and a host of friends who loved and will miss Edward dearly. Celebration of Life, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Angelus Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens with military honors at the graveside.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 25, 2019
