1/1
Edwin Coffey
02/28/1933 - 06/26/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin W. Coffey passed away at his home in Mesa, Ariz., on June 26, 2020, at 87 years of age. He was born on Feb. 28, 1933, in Hasty, Colo., to Kenneth A. Coffey and Alta M. (Gaskill) Coffey. Ed was married to Shirley (Ariola) for 54 years and to Nancy (Bachelor) for 5 years. He lived in Pueblo most of his adult life and graduated from Centennial High School and Pueblo Community College. He retired from CF&I Steel as Senior Programmer Analyst and later retired from St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center as a Programmer and Programmer Analyst. Ed was always active in his home church. He enjoyed several hobbies including photography, painting, singing, and playing the guitar, and was a member of the Pueblo Art Guild for several years. He was a good friend to many and loved his family dearly, enjoying every minute spent with them. He will be remembered for putting a smile on the faces of those he met and touching the hearts of those who got to know him. He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Shirley; wife, Nancy; brother, Kenneth, and granddaughter, Cassie Ann. He is survived by his son, Chuck (Kathy) Coffey ; daughters Pam (Alan) Coffey-Ur-ban; and Tammy (Doug) Magoon; and Nancy's children, Karen (Bill) Plymell , Gary (Jackie) Bachelor and Jody (Jim) Stonebraker; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Ed was a very giving man. If you wish to honor him, please make a dontation to your favorite charity. Online memories can be shared at: azlegacyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved