Edwin W. Coffey
passed away at his home in Mesa, Ariz., on June 26, 2020, at 87 years of age. He was born on Feb. 28, 1933, in Hasty, Colo., to Kenneth A. Coffey and Alta M. (Gaskill) Coffey. Ed was married to Shirley (Ariola) for 54 years and to Nancy (Bachelor) for 5 years. He lived in Pueblo most of his adult life and graduated from Centennial High School and Pueblo Community College. He retired from CF&I Steel as Senior Programmer Analyst and later retired from St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center as a Programmer and Programmer Analyst. Ed was always active in his home church. He enjoyed several hobbies including photography, painting, singing, and playing the guitar, and was a member of the Pueblo Art Guild for several years. He was a good friend to many and loved his family dearly, enjoying every minute spent with them. He will be remembered for putting a smile on the faces of those he met and touching the hearts of those who got to know him. He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Shirley; wife, Nancy; brother, Kenneth, and granddaughter, Cassie Ann. He is survived by his son, Chuck (Kathy) Coffey ; daughters Pam (Alan) Coffey-Ur-ban; and Tammy (Doug) Magoon; and Nancy's children, Karen (Bill) Plymell , Gary (Jackie) Bachelor and Jody (Jim) Stonebraker; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Ed was a very giving man. If you wish to honor him, please make a dontation to your favorite charity
. Online memories can be shared at: azlegacyfuneralhome.com
.