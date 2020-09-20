Efrain C. Fontanez,
de parted Sept. 10, 2020. He was born Aug. 14, 1935. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benigno Carrion (PR) and Dolores Fontanez (PR); wife, Elise Fontanez; step-daughters, Helen Martinez, Louise Maldonado and Pauline Longoria; and other siblings. Frankie, as he was affectionately known, was a Korean War vet. He was a very inquisitive and charitable man. He was a hard worker, who enjoyed reading, Mexican music, the Broncos and the Rockies. Most of all, he loved family gatherings. He is survived by his sister, Carmen Carrion Delores; stepson, Arthur (Pat) Diaz; stepson-in-law, Ines Longoria; sis-ter-in-law, Ramona Mar-tinez; stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. Special thanks to hospice for their care. Visitation, 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23. Private graveside, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Online condolences, www.angeluspueblo.com
.