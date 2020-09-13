1/1
Efren Wengert
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Efren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Efren A. Wengert, 94, born Sept. 24, 1925, in Wagon Mound, N.M., passed away Sept. 9, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Carolina (Lucero) Wen-gert; and numerous fam-ily members. Survived by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy (Gomez) Wen-gert; daughter, Barbara (Gene) Goffin; and son, Arthur Wengert. Art retired from Farmers Insurance after 28 years of service. He served in the U.S. Army in both Korea and in Japan. Visitation, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday and funeral service, 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, both in the Montgomery & Stew-ard Funeral Chapel. Interment, Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved