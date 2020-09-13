Efren A. Wengert,
94, born Sept. 24, 1925, in Wagon Mound, N.M., passed away Sept. 9, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Carolina (Lucero) Wen-gert; and numerous fam-ily members. Survived by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy (Gomez) Wen-gert; daughter, Barbara (Gene) Goffin; and son, Arthur Wengert. Art retired from Farmers Insurance after 28 years of service. He served in the U.S. Army in both Korea and in Japan. Visitation, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday and funeral service, 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, both in the Montgomery & Stew-ard Funeral Chapel. Interment, Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
.