1/
Elaine Taylor
07/01/1926 - 10/06/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine D. Taylor, 94, passed away gracefully on Oct. 6, 2020, in Golden, Colo. She was born July 1, 1926, in Greeley, to Raymond and Della Mason Travis of Sterling. Elaine attended and graduated from CSU with a teaching degree and was offered a job as an elementary school teacher in the Pueblo school system. She was an excellent musician, playing both the piano and organ for the church and mission in Pueblo. Elaine moved to Golden in 2014 and resided at Golden Pond until her passing. Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Paul; and daughter, Julie. Her remaining family and friends will miss Elaine dearly. Viewing was held Oct. 12 and graveside service was Oct. 13 in Sterling.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved