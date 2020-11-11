Elaine D. Taylor, 94, passed away gracefully on Oct. 6, 2020, in Golden, Colo. She was born July 1, 1926, in Greeley, to Raymond and Della Mason Travis of Sterling. Elaine attended and graduated from CSU with a teaching degree and was offered a job as an elementary school teacher in the Pueblo school system. She was an excellent musician, playing both the piano and organ for the church and mission in Pueblo. Elaine moved to Golden in 2014 and resided at Golden Pond until her passing. Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Paul; and daughter, Julie. Her remaining family and friends will miss Elaine dearly. Viewing was held Oct. 12 and graveside service was Oct. 13 in Sterling.



