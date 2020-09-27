1/1
Elauterio Bachicha
06/26/1958 - 09/23/2020
Elauterio Bachicha Jr., 62, known as "Laute" and "Jr.," passed away Sept. 23, 2020. A lifetime Puebloan, he was born June 26, 1958. He was preceded in death by his father, Elauterio Bachicha Sr.; and grandmother, Rosella Valdez. He enjoyed riding his bike and had a love for music. Most of all, he loved spending time with family. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Nora Bachicha; siblings, Michael (Shir-ley) Bachicha, Bridget Bachicha (Amber) and David (Lisa) Bachicha; nieces and nephews, LaTisha, Michelle, Katrina, Gloria, Dale, Gina, Alfonso, Emily, David Jr. and Kalob; numerous great-nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life, 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, An-gelus Chapel. Limited seating due to gathering restrictions, mask required. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Angelus Chapel Mortuaries
1102 East Evans Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 544-4368
