Elauterio Bachicha Jr.,
62, known as "Laute" and "Jr.," passed away Sept. 23, 2020. A lifetime Puebloan, he was born June 26, 1958. He was preceded in death by his father, Elauterio Bachicha Sr.; and grandmother, Rosella Valdez. He enjoyed riding his bike and had a love for music. Most of all, he loved spending time with family. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Nora Bachicha; siblings, Michael (Shir-ley) Bachicha, Bridget Bachicha (Amber) and David (Lisa) Bachicha; nieces and nephews, LaTisha, Michelle, Katrina, Gloria, Dale, Gina, Alfonso, Emily, David Jr. and Kalob; numerous great-nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life, 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, An-gelus Chapel. Limited seating due to gathering restrictions, mask required. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
.