Elder Willis "Dub"
80, came into this world on Sept. 12, 1939, and departed on Feb. 15, 2020. He was born the seventh child of Richard and Rachel Will in Kedron, Ark., and upon high school graduation, moved to Pueblo, Colo. He married Margaret (Conner) Will in October 1962, and to this union was born two daughters. He began work at the former CF&I Steel Corp in March 1959, and retired after 45 years of employment in October 2004. He accepted the Lord in his life in 1959 and faithfully served as a deacon at First Church of God in Christ until 1981 and at Israelite Church of God in Christ until his death. He received his minister's license in March 1986, and was ordained an elder in December 1988. He was an avid Sunday school leader having been appointed teacher of the young people's class and later as teacher of the adult men's class. He was appointed as District Sunday School Superintendent in 1985. He was known as an avid fisherman having caught some of the largest fish at the CF&I Fin and Feather Club. He traveled to Virginia Beach, Va., to fulfill his desire for deep sea fishing. He also loved woodworking and he built kiddie rockers, offering and communion tables, sewing machine cabinets, dressing tables, wooden spoons, wall plaques, and desks to name but a few. His greatest passion was his garden where he grew collard and mustard greens, okra and tomatoes. He also had peach and plum trees. When his produce got ripe, he canned or froze what he could and made all different kinds of jellies which he shared with many others. Willis was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Rachel Will; four brothers, Charles, Hurllon and Harllon (twin brothers) and Otis. He leaves to mourn his passing and cherish his life his devoted wife, Margaret, of 57 years; his daughters, Michelle (Thomas) Wills-Hill and Theresa Will; his grandchildren, Mikoyan, Christian and Rachel. He is also survived by four sisters, Mrs. Mary Dismuke, Mrs. Rosie Vaughn, Mrs. Mamie Woodman and Mrs. Linda Robertson; one brother, Michael Will, as well a host of nieces and nephews, cousins including Pastor Raymond Blackwell, and the many friends he worked with and met during his lifetime. Wake service, 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Angelus Chapel, Colorado Springs, 1104 S. Circle Dr. Funeral service, 11 a.m. Saturday, Israelite Church of God in Christ, 123 Security Blvd., Security, Colo. Interment, 9 a.m. Monday, Mountain View Cemetery, Pueblo Colo.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 20, 2020