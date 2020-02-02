|
Eleanor A. Cervantez,
- 75, passed away Jan. 27, 2020. She was born March 31, 1944, to Ezequiel and Mary (Peralta) Cruz who preceded her in death along with grand-daughter, Eleanor Garcia; brother, Rex Cruz; sister, Angie Cruz. She enjoyed crocheting and shopping at the Bargen Box, ARC, Walmart and going to eat at China Moon. She also enjoyed to watch her favorite shows, "Days Of Our Lives", ID channel, "Price is Wrong" and "Wheel of Torture," as she would call them. Most of all she loved spending quality time with her family especially her grandchildren who were her pride and joy, sharing stories and life lessons with each of them. Eleanor leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Jessie Cervantez; children, Ernie (Desaray) Garcia, John (Tessa) Garcia, Gerald (Terri) Garcia, Larry (Alexandra) Garcia, Ernestine (Anthony) Medina, Chris (Melissa) Garcia, Valentina Cervantez, Robert Cervantez; 27 grandchildren; 33 great-grand-children; four great-great-grand-children; numerous other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at St. Mary Help of Christians Church, 307 Mesa. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 2, 2020