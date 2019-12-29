|
Eleazar Acevas Ornelas,
- 39, passed away Dec. 22, 2019. He was born June 15, 1980, in Chih, Mexico, to Elias A. Sierra and Maria S. Ornelas Molina. He waspreceded in death by father-in-law, Ray Anthony Trujillo; and brother-in-law, Manuel Trujillo. He enjoyed working on cars and electronics. He loved riding horses and, most of all, being with his family. He is survived by his parents; his wife, Renee Pena Gonzales; his children, Ezequiel, Marissa, Diego and Diana; siblings, Marcos, Juanito, Jose and, Fernando; in-laws, Ruth Trujillo (Santos Ortiz), Josephine Gronke and Vanessa Richardson; several other relatives and friends . Celebration of Life, 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan 2, 2020, Angelus Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 29, 2019