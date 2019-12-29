Home

POWERED BY

Services
Angelus Chapel Mortuaries
1102 East Evans Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 544-4368

Eleazar Ornelas


06/15/1980 - 12/22/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleazar Ornelas Obituary
Eleazar Acevas Ornelas,
39, passed away Dec. 22, 2019. He was born June 15, 1980, in Chih, Mexico, to Elias A. Sierra and Maria S. Ornelas Molina. He waspreceded in death by father-in-law, Ray Anthony Trujillo; and brother-in-law, Manuel Trujillo. He enjoyed working on cars and electronics. He loved riding horses and, most of all, being with his family. He is survived by his parents; his wife, Renee Pena Gonzales; his children, Ezequiel, Marissa, Diego and Diana; siblings, Marcos, Juanito, Jose and, Fernando; in-laws, Ruth Trujillo (Santos Ortiz), Josephine Gronke and Vanessa Richardson; several other relatives and friends . Celebration of Life, 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan 2, 2020, Angelus Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleazar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -